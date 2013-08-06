Iran's new President Hassan Rouhani (L) gestures as he arrives to his swearing-in ceremony at the Iranian Parliament in Tehran in this August 4, 2013 photo provided by the Iranian state news agency. REUTERS/IRNA

DUBAI New Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Tuesday that if the United States demonstrated goodwill towards Iran and an atmosphere of mutual respect was created, the way was open for talks to remove the concerns of both sides.

"What matters to us is the practical policy and strategy of the United States. If the United States shows goodwill and intentions... and without any secret agenda, if they approach this way, then the way will be open," he told his first news conference as president.

(Reporting by Marcus George and Yeganeh Torbati; Writing by Jon Hemming; Editing by Mike Collett-White)