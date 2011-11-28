BRUSSELS A French push for a European Union embargo on Iranian oil has run into opposition in some EU capitals, diplomats said on Monday, signalling that any decision was unlikely before a December 9 summit of EU leaders.

Foreign ministers from EU member states are to discuss new sanctions against Iran on Thursday, following the release of a report by the International Atomic Energy Agency that presented intelligence suggesting Iran had worked on designing nuclear weapons.

EU capitals have already agreed to add 180 names to an Iranian sanctions list aimed at putting pressure on Tehran over the atom programme. But discussions on a possible ban on oil imports have ground to a halt, diplomats said.

"I can't see the issue moving before the European Council, when the discussion will be more political," one senior EU diplomat said.

(Reporting by Julien Toyer, Ilona Wissenbach and Justyna Pawlak; editing by Rex Merrifield)