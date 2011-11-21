LONDON Britain's new financial sanctions on OPEC member Iran will not target oil trading, a source familiar with the terms of the sanctions said on Monday.

"They definitely won't target oil trading. That's a step too far...The world needs Iranian exports and there are too many interests tied up," the source said.

Britain ordered all UK financial institutions to stop doing business with their Iranian counterparts, as well as with the central bank of Iran, the Treasury said on Monday.

This followed the International Atomic Energy Agency's latest report on Iran which highlighted fresh concerns about the possible military dimensions of Iran's nuclear programme.

