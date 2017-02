LONDON Britain is consulting with the United States and other countries about imposing further sanctions on Iran following U.S. allegations of a plot by two men linked to Iran's security agencies to murder the Saudi ambassador to the United States.

"We are consulting with the United States on further action," said a spokesman for Prime Minister David Cameron.

He said Britain was also consulting with other countries about further sanctions against Iran.

"We would support any measures that help hold Iran accountable for its actions," he added.

