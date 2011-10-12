LONDON Britain said on Wednesday it is consulting with the United States and other countries about imposing further sanctions on Iran following U.S. allegations of an Iranian-linked plot to murder the Saudi ambassador to the United States.

Britain was talking to the United States and others about "further action" against Iran, a spokesman for British Prime Minister David Cameron said.

"We would support any measures that help hold Iran accountable for its actions," he added.

Washington slapped economic sanctions on Tuesday on five Iranians, including four senior members of Quds, the covert arm of Iran's Revolutionary Guard. They are on top of a raft of tough economic and political sanctions Iran already faces.

Britain will be looking with its European Union partners at adding those names to existing EU sanctions against Iran and there could possibly be further steps at the United Nations, British government sources said.

