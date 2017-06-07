ANKARA Iran's Intelligence Ministry said attacks on parliament and at the mausoleum of Ayatollah Khomeini on Wednesday were carried out by terrorist groups, state TV reported.

"This morning two terrorist groups attacked the parliament and Imam Khomeini's shrine ... Members of a third group were arrested before being able to carry out any attack," the station quoted the ministry as saying.

(Writing by Parisa Hafezi; Editing by Andrew Heavens)