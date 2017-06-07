LONDON The assailants who attacked targets in Tehran, killing 12 people on Wednesday were from Iran, the deputy head of the National Security Council said in an interview on state television.

"About the identity of the attackers I should say they were from parts of Iran, and had joined Daesh (Islamic State)," Reza Seifollhai said.

