May will cut corporation tax to encourage economic growth
LONDON Prime Minister Theresa May said on Wednesday her government would continue to cut corporation tax to encourage businesses to invest in Britain and help the economy grow.
LONDON The assailants who attacked targets in Tehran, killing 12 people on Wednesday were from Iran, the deputy head of the National Security Council said in an interview on state television.
"About the identity of the attackers I should say they were from parts of Iran, and had joined Daesh (Islamic State)," Reza Seifollhai said.
(Reporting by Bozorgmehr Sharafedin; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)
LONDON Prime Minister Theresa May apologised on Wednesday for the state's failure to support those people who survived the massive London tower block fire, and the government secured its first tranche of new homes for displaced residents.
LONDON Sterling rebounded from a two-month low on Wednesday, briefly trading back above $1.27, after Bank of England Chief Economist Andy Haldane signalled he would weigh in behind a rise in interest rates in the second half of this year.