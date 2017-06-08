Asian stocks rise as oil tries to claw up from 10-month low
SINGAPORE Asian stocks advanced on Thursday as oil prices struggled to climb off a 10-month low hit overnight on concerns over a supply glut and falling demand.
ANKARA Iran's intelligence ministry said on Thursday five men involved in the attacks in Tehran had fought for Islamic State in the militants' strongholds in Syria and Iraq, state TV reported.
"The five attackers were Iranians ... They earlier left Iran and were involved in the crimes of the terrorist group in Raqqa and Mosul," the ministry said according to state news agency IRNA, referring to Islamic State's effective capital in Syria and a city it captured in Iraq.
"Last year, they returned to Iran ... to carry out terrorist attacks in the holy cities of Iran."
Islamic State claimed responsibility for suicide bombings and gun attacks in Tehran on Wednesday, that killed 17 people.
(The story is corrected to show five men referred to were the attackers, not the arrested suspects, corrects translation of quotes)
LONDON Prime Minister Theresa May apologised on Wednesday for the state's failure to support those people who survived the massive London tower block fire, and the government secured its first tranche of new homes for displaced residents.
LONDON Britain's tourism industry is proving resilient despite recent militant attacks and is set for higher bookings this year, outperforming the European average, travel data analysis company ForwardKeys said on Thursday.