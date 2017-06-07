Asian stocks rise as oil tries to claw up from 10-month low
SINGAPORE Asian stocks advanced on Thursday as oil prices struggled to climb off a 10-month low hit overnight on concerns over a supply glut and falling demand.
LONDON Iran's President Hassan Rouhani and his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron spoke by phone on Wednesday and discussed the bomb and gun attacks that killed 12 people in Tehran earlier in the day, Rouhani's chief of staff told state broadcaster IRIB.
Hamid Aboutalebi was quoted as saying that both presidents "promised expansion of cooperation in the fight against terrorism".
(Reporting by Bozorgmehr Sharafedin; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)
SINGAPORE Asian stocks advanced on Thursday as oil prices struggled to climb off a 10-month low hit overnight on concerns over a supply glut and falling demand.
LONDON Prime Minister Theresa May apologised on Wednesday for the state's failure to support those people who survived the massive London tower block fire, and the government secured its first tranche of new homes for displaced residents.
LONDON Britain's tourism industry is proving resilient despite recent militant attacks and is set for higher bookings this year, outperforming the European average, travel data analysis company ForwardKeys said on Thursday.