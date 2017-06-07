FILE PHOTO: A combination of file photos showing French President Emmanuel Macron attending a meeting at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, May 23, 2017, and Iran President Hassan Rouhani looking on at the Campidoglio palace in Rome, Italy, January 25, 2016. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer/Alessandro Bianchi/File Photos

LONDON Iran's President Hassan Rouhani and his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron spoke by phone on Wednesday and discussed the bomb and gun attacks that killed 12 people in Tehran earlier in the day, Rouhani's chief of staff told state broadcaster IRIB.

Hamid Aboutalebi was quoted as saying that both presidents "promised expansion of cooperation in the fight against terrorism".

(Reporting by Bozorgmehr Sharafedin; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)