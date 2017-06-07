Asian stocks rise as oil tries to claw up from 10-month low
SINGAPORE Asian stocks advanced on Thursday as oil prices struggled to climb off a 10-month low hit overnight on concerns over a supply glut and falling demand.
BERLIN German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel condemned two attacks in Tehran on Wednesday that killed at least 12 people.
"Once again, unscrupulous criminals have claimed the lives of many innocent people," he said in a statement. "Where terror knows no borders, compassion and humanity should also know no bounds."
LONDON Prime Minister Theresa May apologised on Wednesday for the state's failure to support those people who survived the massive London tower block fire, and the government secured its first tranche of new homes for displaced residents.
WASHINGTON Saudi Arabia's new crown prince and likely next king shares U.S. President Donald Trump's hawkish view of Iran, but a more confrontational approach towards Tehran carries a risk of escalation in an unstable region, current and former U.S. officials said.