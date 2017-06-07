Asian stocks rise as oil tries to claw up from 10-month low
SINGAPORE Asian stocks advanced on Thursday as oil prices struggled to climb off a 10-month low hit overnight on concerns over a supply glut and falling demand.
LONDON Following twin attacks in Tehran on Wednesday that killed at least twelve people, the deputy head of Iran's Revolutionary Guards promised retaliation on Islamic State - the militant group that claimed responsibility - and its allies.
"Let there be no doubt that we will take revenge for today's attacks in Tehran, on terrorists, their affiliates and their supporters," Brigadier General Hossein Salami was quoted as saying by state media.
The Revolutionary Guards also said in a statement published on state media that it "has proved in the past that it will take revenge for all innocent blood shed" in Iran.
LONDON Prime Minister Theresa May apologised on Wednesday for the state's failure to support those people who survived the massive London tower block fire, and the government secured its first tranche of new homes for displaced residents.
WASHINGTON Saudi Arabia's new crown prince and likely next king shares U.S. President Donald Trump's hawkish view of Iran, but a more confrontational approach towards Tehran carries a risk of escalation in an unstable region, current and former U.S. officials said.