CAIRO Islamic State said in a statement on Wednesday that five of its fighters were responsible for a raid on Iran's parliament and the shrine of Ayatollah Khomeini, using assault rifles, grenades, and suicide vests, and killing and injuring almost 60 people before dying.

The Sunni militant group also threatened Iran's majority Shi'ite population with more attacks, saying "the caliphate will not miss a chance to spill their blood" until Sharia law is implemented.

