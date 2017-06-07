LONDON Iran's deputy interior minister said security forces had surrounded attackers who raided parliament early on Wednesday.

The attackers, who were dressed as women, entered parliament's main gate and opened fire, Mohammad Hossein Zolfaghari was quoted as saying by Tasnim news agency.

"One of the attackers in the parliament was shot dead, and one detonated a suicide vest," he added.

(Reporting by Bozorgmehr Sharafedin)