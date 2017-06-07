Asian stocks rise, oil languishes near 10-month low on glut fears
SINGAPORE Asian stocks advanced on Thursday, but oil futures hovered near a 10-month low hit overnight on concerns over a supply glut and falling demand.
LONDON Iran's deputy interior minister said security forces had surrounded attackers who raided parliament early on Wednesday.
The attackers, who were dressed as women, entered parliament's main gate and opened fire, Mohammad Hossein Zolfaghari was quoted as saying by Tasnim news agency.
"One of the attackers in the parliament was shot dead, and one detonated a suicide vest," he added.
(Reporting by Bozorgmehr Sharafedin)
LONDON Prime Minister Theresa May apologised on Wednesday for the state's failure to support those people who survived the massive London tower block fire, and the government secured its first tranche of new homes for displaced residents.
MARAWI CITY, Philippines Trapped in a war zone, Carmalia Baunto's husband, Nixon, had been trying for weeks to stay alive as Islamist guerrillas and Philippine government forces battled for control of Marawi City.