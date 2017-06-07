LONDON President Hassan Rouhani said that the attacks in Tehran that killed at least 12 people on Wednesday would make Iran more united.

"Today's terrorist attacks in Tehran will make the Islamic Republic of Iran more determined in the fight against regional terrorism, extremism and violence," Rouhani said in a statement published on the ISNA news agency.

"We will prove once again that we will crush the enemies' plots with more unity and more strength."

