ABOARD AIR FORCE ONE A White House official said on Monday that there could be talks with Iran on the sidelines of meetings on Tehran's nuclear program about the mounting crisis in Iraq, but the United States is not interested in any military coordination with Tehran.

"Any of those conversations that may occur on the margins are entirely separate from the conversations about Iran's nuclear program," White House spokesman Josh Earnest told reporters travelling with President Barack Obama.

"Any conversations with the Iranian regime will not include military coordination," Earnest said. "We're not interested in any effort to coordinate military activities with Iran."

(Reporting by Jeff Mason, Mark Felsenthal and Annika McGinnis; Editing by Eric Beech)