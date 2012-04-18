Fifteen vessels linked to the Islamic Republic of Iran Shipping Lines (IRISL) have hoisted new Bolivian flags in February and March in the latest move in a long-running sanctions dodge.

For a related story click:

IRISL frequently changes the names of the vessels and companies that it registers them under, forcing the U.S. government to constantly update its list of sanctioned companies and vessels. But the vessels' previous names can be traced using their International Maritime Organization (IMO) numbers.

Reuters cross-checking of those numbers reveals that all the vessels or their owners are listed on the U.S. weapons of mass destruction proliferators (NPWMD) list of the U.S. Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC).

Below are details of the vessels registered by Bolivia since early February, using the names of the vessels as they appear on the Bolivian register. The ownership of the vessels is that which matches the IMO numbers found on the OFAC website:

MT TOUR - Suezmax crude oil carrier, IMO: 9364112. Owned by IRISL subsidiary ISIM Tour Limited. Previously flagged by Malta but registered by Bolivia on March 27, 2012, with Auris Marine Company as its owner. It dropped anchor near Bandar Abbas in mid April after loading up with Syrian crude oil at the end of March.

ISI OLIVE - Oil tanker, IMO: 9003237. Owned by IRISL subsidiary ISIM Olive Limited. Previously flagged by Malta but registered by Bolivia on March 26, 2012 with Auris Marine Company as its owner. Anchored near Bandar Abbas in April.

AMIN - Very large crude carrier (VLCC), IMO: 9422366. Owned by IRISL subsidiary ISIM Amin Limited. Previously flagged by Malta but registered by Bolivia on March 27, 2012 with Auris Marine Company as its owner. Anchored near Bandar Abbas.

DORITA - General cargo ship, IMO 8605234. Owned by IRISL. Previously flagged by Cyprus but registered by Bolivia on February 2, 2012 with the Andulena Corporation as its owner. Andulena is registered on Majuro, according to Lloyds List, one of the tiny coral atolls that make up the Marshall Islands in the pacific.

ELICIA - General cargo ship, IMO 9165839. Owned by IRISL. Previously flagged by Malta but registered by Bolivia on February 2, 2012 with Andulena Corporation as its owner.

EVITA - General cargo ship, IMO 9165827. Owned by IRISL. Previously flagged by Malta but registered by Bolivia on February 2, 2012 with Andulena Corporation as its owner.

VALERIAN - General cargo ship, IMO 9051650. Owned by IRISL. Previously flagged by Cyprus but registered by Bolivia on February 2, 2012 with Andulena Corporation as its owner.

CELESTINA - Bulk carrier, IMO 9213399. Owned by IRISL. Previously flagged by Cyprus but registered by Bolivia on February 23, 2012 with Andulena Corporation as its owner.

EGLANTINE - Bulk carrier, IMO 9193202. Owned by IRISL. Previously flagged by Cyprus but registered by Bolivia on February 23, 2012 with Andulena Corporation as its owner. The Iranian navy rescued the Brazilian sugar laden vessel from Somali pirates who hijacked it in the Indian Ocean in March.

BLANCA - General cargo, IMO: 9167289. Owned by IRISL. Previously flagged by Cyprus but registered by Bolivia on March 16, 2012 with Andulena Corporation as its owner.

CARMELA - Bulk Carrier, IMO: 9193185. Owned by IRISL. Previously flagged by Cyprus but registered by Bolivia on March 16, 2012 with Andulena Corporation as its owner.

CATALINA - General cargo, IMO: 9167291. Owned by IRISL. Previously flagged by Cyprus but registered by Bolivia on March 16, 2012 with Andulena Corporation as its owner.

CONSUELO - Bulk carrier, IMO: 9213387. Owned by IRISL and sanctioned under the U.S. NPWMD blacklist. Previously flagged by Cyprus but registered by Bolivia on March 16, 2012 with Andulena Corporation as its owner.

ELVIRA - Bulk carrier, IMO: 9369722. Owned by IRISL and sanctioned under the U.S. NPWMD blacklist. Previously flagged by Cyprus but registered by Bolivia on March 16, 2012 with Andulena Corporation as its owner.

GABRIELA - Container ship, IMO: 9209336. Owned by IRISL and sanctioned under the U.S. NPWMD blacklist. Previously flagged by Malta but registered by Bolivia on March 16, 2012 with Andulena Corporation as its owner.

(Reporting by Daniel Fineren)