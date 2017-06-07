Asian stocks rise, oil languishes near 10-month low on glut fears
SINGAPORE Asian stocks advanced on Thursday, but oil futures hovered near a 10-month low hit overnight on concerns over a supply glut and falling demand.
LONDON A man opened fire in the Iranian parliament on Wednesday and injured a guard, a witness said.
The semi-official Tasnim news agency reported that a guard was hit in the leg, and two members of the public were also injured.
The identity and the motivation of the assailant was still unclear, Tasnim said.
The witness told Reuters that security forces had massed inside and outside parliament, and that the incident was now over.
(Reporting by Bozorgmehr Sharafedin; Editing by Mark Potter and Andrew Heavens)
SINGAPORE Asian stocks advanced on Thursday, but oil futures hovered near a 10-month low hit overnight on concerns over a supply glut and falling demand.
LONDON Prime Minister Theresa May apologised on Wednesday for the state's failure to support those people who survived the massive London tower block fire, and the government secured its first tranche of new homes for displaced residents.
MARAWI CITY, Philippines Trapped in a war zone, Carmalia Baunto's husband, Nixon, had been trying for weeks to stay alive as Islamist guerrillas and Philippine government forces battled for control of Marawi City.