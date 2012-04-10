DUBAI Iran has cut oil exports to Spain and may halt sales to Germany and Italy, Iran's English-language state television reported on Tuesday, days before Tehran takes part in crucial talks over its nuclear activities.

"Tehran has cut oil supply to Spain after stopping crude export to Greece as part of its counter-sanctions," Press TV said, citing unidentified sources.

No further details were immediately available. Earlier, Iranian Foreign Minister Rostam Qasemi confirmed weekend reports that oil sales to Greece had been halted.

In January, the European Union announced a total ban on purchasing Iranian crude, to be implemented in July. Member states have since scrambled to find alternative supplies.

Industry sources say Spain and Greece have significantly reduced imports in the last two months in anticipation of the embargo and because of increasing difficulties in making payments.

The United States and its allies have imposed harsh new sanctions against Iran's financial and energy sectors since the start of the year to force Tehran to abandon its uranium enrichment activities. Washington suspects it of covertly developing a nuclear weapons capability, accusations Tehran denies.

Talks between Iran and world powers are set to resume in Istanbul on Saturday in the hope of a breakthrough over the dispute.

Iran has steadfastly refused to suspend enriching uranium but has indicated it may be flexible over enriching high-grade uranium that it says is required to feed the Tehran research reactor.

It is unclear what it would want in return but analysts say any deal would undoubtedly revolve around the easing of sanctions against it.

