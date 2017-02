CAIRO The Syrian delegation at a Non-Aligned Movement summit walked out during a speech on Thursday by Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi, who described the Syrian government as "oppressive", Al Jazeera television reported.

The Arabic satellite channel did not give further details in its brief headline and it was not immediately clear if the delegation returned after Mursi's speech finished.

(Reporting by Shaimaa Fayed and Omar Fahmy; Writing by Edmund Blair, editing by Diana Abdallah)