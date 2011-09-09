TEHRAN President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad urged Iran's closest ally Syria to open talks with an opposition movement that is demanding an end to President Bashar al-Assad's rule, a sign of concern about losing support in the Arab world at a time of popular unrest.

In an interview with a Portuguese broadcaster this week, Ahmadinejad said a military crackdown "is never the right solution", according to the semi-official Fars news agency.

"Governments have to respect and recognise their nations' rights for freedom and justice... Problems have to be resolved through dialogue," he was quoted as telling Radiotelevisao Portuguesa in Tehran on Wednesday.

The Islamic Republic crushed its own anti-government street protests in 2009 after the contested re-election of Ahmadinejad.

Now, with pro-democracy upheaval shaking entrenched ruling elites throughout the Middle East, Iran is worried about losing its most important regional ally since its 1979 Islamic Revolution and making good on its regional big power ambitions.

"Syria has become a dilemma for Iran ... Tehran doesn't want to lose its main ally in the region but by supporting Assad Tehran may outrage the Arab nation," said analyst Amir Sedghi.

"The call for talks is not a shift of policy but maybe change of tactics by Iran ahead of Ahmadinejad's trip to America." Ahmadinejad will travel to New York to participate in the United National General Assembly on September 22.

Iranian officials have repeatedly called on Syria to respect the opposition's demands for reform.

But while Iranian Foreign Minister Ali Akbar Salehi said last month that Assad must respond to the demands of the people, he did not -- unlike some regional Arab powers -- criticise Assad's use of force to crush protests.

"The regional countries can help Syria to resolve the problem," Ahmadinejad said.

IRAN SEES U.S. MEDDLING IN SYRIA

Tehran accuses the United States and its allies of inciting protests in Syria to target an outpost of steadfast opposition to Israel, given Assad's support of Palestinian militant groups and the Lebanese movement Hezbollah.

Washington and other nations have accused Iran of providing Assad certain resources to help him crush the uprising. The Islamic Republic denies such allegations.

Iranian officials have described the uprisings that have toppled some Arab autocrats this year as "the Islamic awakening" that would spell the end of U.S.-backed elites in the region -- although most analysts say the unrest has been largely secular, not religious, in nature.

"Syria is Iran's strategic ally and the collapse of Assad's regime will weaken Tehran's position in the Middle East against its Sunni (Muslim) rivals like Saudi Arabia," said analyst Hossein Heshmati.

The United Nations says more than 2,200 civilians have been killed in Syria since the military clampdown on unrest began in March. Syrian authorities blame what they describe as "terrorists" for the bloodshed and say hundreds of members of the security forces are among the dead.

U.S. Defence Secretary Leon Panetta said on Tuesday that it was only a matter of time before a revolution unfolded in Iran, adding that the country's reformist movement was learning lessons from the revolts in Tunisia, Egypt, Libya and Syria.

Iran's opposition leader Mirhossein Mousavi, a defeated candidate in the 2009 presidential vote, said on Wednesday that the reform movement was alive despite mounting government efforts to silence it, according to his official website Kaleme.

