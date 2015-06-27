VIENNA France's foreign minister said on Saturday there were three conditions that Iran still needed to accept to ensure a "solid" agreement with major powers over its nuclear programme.

"What we want is a robust deal that recognises Iran's right to civil nuclear power, but guarantees that Iran gives up definitively the nuclear weapon," Laurent Fabius said on arrival in Vienna.

"For this there are three indispensable conditions: a lasting limitation of Iran's research and development capacity, a rigorous inspection of sites, including military if needed, and the third condition is the automatic return of sanctions in case it violates its commitments."

