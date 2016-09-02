Scotland launches consultation on fracking
LONDON Scotland has launched a consultation on whether to allow unconventional oil and gas extraction such as fracking, its government said on Tuesday, with a vote expected at the end of the year.
The first British Airways direct flight from London landed in Tehran on Friday (September 2) after nearly four years of suspension.
The airline, owned by IAG, becomes the second European carrier to resume flights to Iran after Air France made the move in April after a pause for eight years.
Passengers on board the Boeing 777, which departed Heathrow Thursday evening (September 1), welcomed the resumption of direct flights as they landed at Tehran's Imam Khomeini International Airport.
"Fantastic, fantastic. Because I come to Iran quite frequently and it was a big problem to get a flight in Iran Air," said businessman Reza Arefi.
"It was a really good flight, it was fantastic. The service was really good and the flight was really quick as well," said university student Amir Ali.
The service follows the relaxation of sanctions against Iran and the reopening of the British embassy in the Iranian capital last year which was ransacked by protesters in 2011.
LONDON European shares headed for their third straight month of gains on Tuesday, underpinned by a rally in British online supermarket Ocado and Swedish engineer Alfa Laval after encouraging earnings updates.
LONDON Britain's finance industry can benefit from new global opportunities allowing it to remain a world leading financial centre after Brexit, top industry officials said on Tuesday, in a softening of their tone towards leaving the trading bloc.