European Union Foreign Policy Chief Federica Mogherini delivers a speech during a debate on migrations at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France, June 7, 2016. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

OSLO The European Union is engaging with businesses and banks to encourage them to do business in Iran following the signing of the nuclear deal, the EU's foreign policy chief said on Tuesday.

"In the first four months this year trade between the European Union and Iran increased by 22 percent," Federica Mogherini told a news conference in Norway.

"We are very actively engaging with the business community and the banks in Europe and elsewhere to encourage engaging in Iran," she said.

(Reporting by Stine Jacobsen; Writing by Gwladys Fouche; Editing by Janet Lawrence)