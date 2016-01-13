An undated picture released by Iran's Revolutionary Guards website shows American sailors sitting in an unknown place in Iran. REUTERS/sepahnews.ir/TIMA/Handout via Reuters

WASHINGTON U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry thanked Iranian authorities on Wednesday for their cooperation in the release of 10 American sailors who were taken into custody in the Gulf and credited diplomacy with resolving the situation.

"I think we can all imagine how a similar situation might have played out three or four years ago, and fact that today this kind of issue can be resolved peacefully and efficiently is a testament to the critical role diplomacy plays in keeping our country safe, secure, and strong," Kerry said in a speech at the National Defense University.

