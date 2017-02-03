ANKARA Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif tweeted on Friday that Tehran would never use its military might against any country, except in self-defence, in reaction to U.S. President Donald Trump's tough approach towards Tehran.

"We will never use our weapons against anyone, except in self-defence. Let us see if any of those who complain can make the same statement," he tweeted.

