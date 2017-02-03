Reversal of Brexit decision would be great - German minister
BERLIN A reversal of Britain's decision to leave the European Union would be great even if such a U-turn appears unlikely, German Economy Minister Brigitte Zypries has told Reuters.
ANKARA Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif tweeted on Friday that Tehran would never use its military might against any country, except in self-defence, in reaction to U.S. President Donald Trump's tough approach towards Tehran.
"We will never use our weapons against anyone, except in self-defence. Let us see if any of those who complain can make the same statement," he tweeted.
JERUSALEM Israeli authorities said on Saturday they had found no evidence of Islamic State involvement in attacks by three Palestinians that killed an Israeli policewoman, despite the group's claim of responsibility.
DUBLIN Ireland's new prime minister will meet his British counterpart, Theresa May, for the first time on Monday to discuss Brexit and the political deadlock in the Northern Irish regional assembly.