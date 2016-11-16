A staff member removes the Iranian flag from the stage after a group picture with foreign ministers and representatives of the U.S., Iran, China, Russia, Britain, Germany, France and the European Union during the Iran nuclear talks at the Vienna International Center in... REUTERS/Carlos Barria/File Photo

BERLIN Germany said on Wednesday it would try to ensure a landmark nuclear deal between Iran and the United States, Europe and Russia reached last year would remain in place under a new U.S. administration led by President-elect Donald Trump.

"You can be sure that we will try to convince this (Trump) administration that what we agreed one and a half years ago and have since implemented, both in words and deeds, remains, from our point of view, the right policy," a foreign ministry spokesman told a regular government news conference.

Earlier, an Iranian central bank official said he expected no longer-term negative effects from the election of Trump despite the anti-Iranian stance he showed in the U.S. election campaign.

(Reporting by Madeline Chambers and Joseph Nasr; Editing by Paul Carrel)