WASHINGTON U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton said on Tuesday she was encouraged by comments from Iran's president that two jailed U.S. hikers would soon be freed and said she hoped for a positive outcome.

"We have followed this very closely and we are encouraged by what the Iranian government has said today," Clinton told reporters. "We obviously hope that we will see a positive outcome from what appears to be a decision by the government."

Iranian President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad told NBC's "Today" show on Tuesday that Shane Bauer and Josh Fattal, who have been sentenced on espionage charges they strongly deny, could be freed in days.

(Editing by Eric Beech)