WASHINGTON The United States has no independent confirmation that Iran will soon release two Americans arrested in 2009 near Iran's border with Iraq and sentenced for espionage, an official said on Tuesday.

U.S. officials are working with Switzerland, which represents American interests in Iran, to find out about the men's status.

Iranian President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad told NBC's "Today" show that Shane Bauer and Josh Fattal would be released in "a couple of days" as a humanitarian gesture.

(Reporting by Arshad Mohammed; Editing by Eric Beech)