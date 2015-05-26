WASHINGTON The closed trial of a Washington Post reporter in Iran "adds to our concerns" about transparency and a lack of due process in his case, a U.S. State Department spokesman said on Tuesday.

Jason Rezaian's trial began on Tuesday in Iran behind closed doors, and State Department Jeff Rathke said the secrecy "adds to our concerns and fits, unfortunately, into a pattern of a complete lack of transparency and lack of due process that we've seen" since Rezaian's detention.

Rathke said the United States again called for dismissal of the "absurd" espionage charges against Rezaian.

