Helmut Kohl, father of German reunification, dies at 87
BERLIN Former Chancellor Helmut Kohl, the architect of Germany's 1990 reunification and mentor to Angela Merkel, has died at age 87, his Christian Democratic Union party (CDU) said on Friday.
ANKARA Iran said on Thursday the U.S. National Security Advisor's (NSA) comments on the recent ballistic missile test were "repetitive, baseless and provocative", state TV quoted Foreign Ministry spokesman Bahram Ghasemi as saying.
"Instead of thanking Iran for its continued fight against terrorism, the American government is practically helping the terrorists by claims about Iran that are baseless, repetitive and provocative," Ghasemi said.
U.S. president Donald Trump's senior security aide Michael Flynn condemned Wednesday's missile test, calling it a "provocative" breach of a U.N. Security Council resolution.
(Writing by Parisa Hafezi; Editing by Louise Ireland)
WASHINGTON President Donald Trump acknowledged on Friday he is under investigation in a probe of alleged Russian meddling in the 2016 U.S. presidential race and possible collusion by his campaign - and seemed to assail the Justice Department official overseeing the inquiry.
MIAMI President Donald Trump on Friday ordered tighter restrictions on Americans traveling to Cuba and a clampdown on U.S. business dealings with the Caribbean island’s military, saying he was canceling former President Barack Obama's "terrible and misguided deal" with Havana.