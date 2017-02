WASHINGTON U.S. President Barack Obama said on Wednesday the window for a diplomatic solution with Iran over its nuclear program was shrinking, and he encouraged Tehran to seize the opportunity of talks with world leaders to avert "even worse consequences."

Obama, speaking at a press conference with British Prime Minister David Cameron, said Iran's tendency has been to stall and delay in talks with world powers.

Iran says its nuclear program is peaceful. The United States and its allies are concerned Tehran wants to build a nuclear weapon.

(Reporting By Jeff Mason and Alister Bull; Editing by Jackie Frank)