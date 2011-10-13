WASHINGTON The United States has been in direct contact with Iran over allegations that the Iranian government was connected to a plot to kill the Saudi ambassador in Washington, the U.S. State Department said on Thursday.

"We have had direct contact with Iran on this issue," State Department spokeswoman Victoria Nuland told a news briefing, declining to give further details.

"We are not prepared at the moment to go any further on the question of who spoke to whom, and where, but just to confirm that we have had direct contact with Iran," she said.

(Reporting by Andrew Quinn; Editing by Will Dunham)