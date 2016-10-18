WASHINGTON The U.S. State Department said on Tuesday it was "deeply concerned" at reports about the sentencing of U.S. citizens Siamak Namazi and his father Baquer Namazi by Iran and called for the release of all Americans being held by Tehran.

"We are deeply concerned about reports that U.S. citizens Siamak Namazi and Baquer Namazi have each been sentenced to 10 years in prison," State Department spokesman Mark Toner said in a statement.

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps detained Siamak Namazi, a businessman with dual U.S.-Iranian citizenship, in October 2015, and arrested his father, Basquer, a former UNICEF officials and also a dual citizen, in February.

(Reporting by Lesley Wroughton)