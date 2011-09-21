NEW YORK U.S. President Barack Obama said on Wednesday he was "thrilled" that Iran had released two U.S. men jailed for spying.

"I welcome the release of Shane Bauer and Josh Fattal from detention in Iran and am very pleased that they are being reunited with their loved ones," he said in a statement.

The two U.S. citizens sentenced in Iran to eight years' in prison for spying flew out of the country to Muscat after Oman paid their bail of $1 million (645,000 pounds). They had denied the charges.

"We are thrilled," Obama told reporters on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly. "It was the right thing to do. They shouldn't have been held in the first place."

Bauer and Fattal were arrested on July 31, 2009, near Iran's border with Iraq along with a third American, Sarah Shourd. The trio, in their late 20s and early 30s, said they were on a hiking holiday.

Shourd was released on the same $500,000 bail a year ago and allowed to fly home, but the two men were sentenced to eight years in prison last month after a trial held behind closed doors.

