WASHINGTON The United States said on Tuesday that Iran's latest threat to take action if the U.S. Navy moves an aircraft carrier into the Gulf showed that international economic sanctions were putting Tehran in an increasingly difficult position.

"We see these threats from Tehran as just increasing evidence that the international pressure is beginning to bite," State Department spokeswoman Victoria Nuland said.

"They are feeling increasingly isolated and they are trying to divert the attention of their own public from the difficulties inside Iran, including the economic difficulties as a result of sanctions," Nuland told a news briefing.

