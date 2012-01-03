One dead, two injured after train crash in Luxembourg
LUXEMBOURG One person was killed and two others injured in a train crash in southern Luxembourg, police said on Tuesday.
WASHINGTON The United States said on Tuesday that Iran's latest threat to take action if the U.S. Navy moves an aircraft carrier into the Gulf showed that international economic sanctions were putting Tehran in an increasingly difficult position.
"We see these threats from Tehran as just increasing evidence that the international pressure is beginning to bite," State Department spokeswoman Victoria Nuland said.
"They are feeling increasingly isolated and they are trying to divert the attention of their own public from the difficulties inside Iran, including the economic difficulties as a result of sanctions," Nuland told a news briefing.
(Reporting By Andrew Quinn; Editing by Sandra Maler)
LUXEMBOURG One person was killed and two others injured in a train crash in southern Luxembourg, police said on Tuesday.
SAN FRANCISCO The most consequential legal challenge to U.S. President Donald Trump's travel ban will proceed on two tracks in the next few days, including a U.S. appeals court vote that could reveal some judges who disagree with their colleagues on the bench and support the arguments behind the new president's most controversial executive order.
PARIS French conservative presidential candidate Francois Fillon faced a fresh party rebellion on Tuesday after some 40 lawmakers demanded a "crisis" meeting to discuss his fate amid fears a fake work scandal could derail their bid to win the election.