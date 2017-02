WASHINGTON The United States on Wednesday welcomed an agreement in principle by European governments to ban the import of Iranian crude oil as very good news that would tighten the economic noose on Tehran.

"These are the kinds of steps that we would like to see not just from our close allies and partners in places like Europe but from countries around the world," U.S. State Department spokeswoman Victoria Nuland told a news briefing.

"We do believe that this is consistent with tightening the noose on Iran economically," she said.

(Reporting By Andrew Quinn; Editing by Sandra Maler)