Belgium holds 11 people in hunt for Syria returnee fighters
BRUSSELS Belgian police detained 11 people after a series of raids across Brussels overnight as part of an investigation into possible returning fighters from Syria.
TEHRAN Two U.S. men who have been held as spies in Iran for more than two years have not yet been released, their lawyer said, but he remained hopeful they would be let out later on Wednesday.
"Maybe five minutes, maybe three hours. I have done my job," Masoud Shafie said when asked when he expected Shane Bauer and Josh Fattal to be released. He said he had not seen his clients but that paper work was under way.
WASHINGTON U.S. forces killed 11 al Qaeda operatives in two air strikes near Idlib, Syria, this month, including a member with links to the late Osama bin Laden and other top leaders of the group, the Pentagon said on Wednesday.
ANKARA/BEIRUT Syrian rebels backed by the Turkish military have captured the outskirts of the Islamic State-held city of al-Bab in northern Syria, the Turkish government and rebel sources said on Wednesday.