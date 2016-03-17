CAPE TOWN Members of the World Trade Organisation are willing to engage with Iran on its accession to the body, but a lot will depend on Tehran's drive to make proposals during the early stages, the WTO's director general said on Thursday.

Iran, the biggest economy outside the WTO, had signalled its intention to join as part of normalising its international trade relations once nuclear-related sanctions were lifted.

"We are in the early stages but I think there is goodwill and engagement and I hope that the process will move as expeditiously as possible," Roberto Azevedo told a media briefing in Cape Town.

