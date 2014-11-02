Wreckage is seen surrounding a tent for the festival of Ashura at the scene of a car bomb attack in Palestine Street in Baghdad, November 2, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad

A woman walks past the site of a car bomb attack at Palestine Street in Baghdad, November 2, 2014. A car bomb killed at least six people and wounded more than 27 others in central Baghdad, police and medical sources said. The attack targeted a gathering of Shi'ite Muslims commemorating the death of Imam Hussein in Baghdad's Palestine Street. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad

BAGHDAD A car bomb targeting Shi'ite pilgrims killed 12 people in Baghdad on Sunday, police and hospital sources said.

Iraq is bracing for more sectarian attacks on Shi'ites, who are preparing for the religious festival of Ashura, an event that defines Shi'ism and its rift with Sunni Islam.

At mosques and shrines across Iraq, millions of Shi'ites are expected to commemorate the slaying of Prophet Mohammad's grandson Hussein at the battle of Kerbala in 680 AD.

The level of violence this year could be especially high because of the presence of Islamic State militants in Iraq.

The ultra-hardline group believes Shi'ites are infidels who deserve to be killed and is expected to try to capitalise on massive gatherings to try to inflict maximum casualties.

(Writing by Michael Georgy; Editing by Louise Ireland)