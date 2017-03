U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry looks over papers while flying from Jordan to Iraq September 10, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan Smialowski/Pool

U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry looks out over Baghdad from a helicopter September 10, 2014 REUTERS/Brendan Smialowski/Pool

BAGHDAD Three car bombs exploded in a Shi'ite neighbourhood in eastern Baghdad on Wednesday, killing nine people and wounding 29 others, a police officer said.

The explosions, which happened minutes apart in the neighbourhood of New Baghdad, came as Secretary of State John Kerry visited the capital to support new Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi's government in fighting Islamic State and encouraging political reforms.

