AMSTERDAM The Dutch government on Wednesday will discuss contributing four F-16 fighter jets to the U.S.-led military operation against Islamic State, national news agency ANP reported.

A special cabinet meeting was called by the government of Prime Minister Mark Rutte for later on Wednesday to consider what role the Netherlands should play in the air strikes against insurgents in Iraq and Syria.

The U.S. on Tuesday launched air strikes against militant targets in Syria for the first time.

The Netherlands was not among the nations approached by U.S. President Barack Obama at a NATO meeting in Wales earlier this month, when he was building a coalition of allies against the hardline Islamic offshoot of al Qaeda.

The Dutch contribution had been on the agenda for a weekly cabinet meeting on Friday, but was brought forward in view of developments on the ground in Syria.

Dutch military participation would also have to be approved by the 150-seat parliament.

