PARIS French President Francois Hollande said on Friday that France would join a military coalition to help battle Islamic State militants in Iraq if asked by the government there, but did not provide specific details.

Hollande spoke at a news conference on the sidelines of a NATO summit in Wales, where earlier in the day the United States said it was forming a "core coalition" of allies and partners to fight the militants.

"Are we going to participate in a coalition at the request of Iraqi authorities, in the respect of international law, to fight this terrorist group? The response is yes," Hollande told journalists, when asked if France could be involved in possible air strikes or boots on the ground.

France was already in discussion with its partners, Hollande said, adding that he would not provide further details.

Where Syria was concerned though, he said he would want evidence that any action France took part it was not likely to benefit Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.

(Reporting By Alexandria Sage and Leigh Thomas; Editing by Andrew Callus)