PARIS France said on Thursday it would increase security on transport and in public places after a French tourist was killed in Algeria, and said it was ready to support all states that requested its help to fight terror.

"Preventive measures against the risk of terrorism will be strengthened at public sites and on transport," a statement from the French presidency said after a war cabinet meeting.

It added that Paris was ready to support all states that requested support to fight terror and would increase its support for Syrian opposition forces fighting jihadi groups.

(Reporting By John Irish and Elizabeth Pineau; Editing by Andrew Callus)