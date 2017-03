U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry (L) is bid farewell prior to boarding his plane at Ankara International Airport in Ankara September 13, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan Smialowski/Pool

CAIRO U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry said on Saturday that Egypt has a critical role to play in countering Islamic State's ideology.

Kerry is in Cairo as part of a regional tour to build support for President Barack Obama's plan to strike both sides of the Syrian-Iraqi frontier to defeat Islamic State Sunni fighters and build a coalition for a potentially complex military campaign in the heart of the Middle East.

