WASHINGTON The United States is prepared to use air strikes in Iraq anywhere it sees a threat to U.S. personnel or facilities, senior administration officials told reporters on Thursday, but added it has not yet conducted any strikes.

"This will apply of course to our personnel in Arbil, of course it will apply to our personnel and facilities and embassy in Baghdad," a senior official said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

"If we see actions anywhere in Iraq that threaten our personnel or facilities, we stand prepared to take targeted action to protect them."

