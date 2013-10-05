U.S. strategy in Afghanistan will require more troops, U.S. general says
WASHINGTON A new U.S. strategy to break a stalemate in Afghanistan will require additional U.S. troops, the head of the U.S. military's Central Command said on Thursday.
BAGHDAD The number of people killed when a suicide bomber blew himself up amid a group of Shi'ite pilgrims in Baghdad on Saturday rose to 48, police and medics said.
Officials had previously put the death toll at about 20.
(Story is repeated to correct toll)
WASHINGTON A new U.S. strategy to break a stalemate in Afghanistan will require additional U.S. troops, the head of the U.S. military's Central Command said on Thursday.