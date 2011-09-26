Air strikes hit Syria's rebel-held Idlib city, 15 dead - residents
AMMAN At least 15 people died in air strikes on the rebel-held Syrian city of Idlib on Tuesday, in some of the heaviest raids there in months, residents and a rescue worker said.
Following are security developments in Iraq as of 1:20 p.m. British time on Monday.
BAGHDAD - Gunmen using silenced weapons killed Mohammed Ali, office manager of the Minister of Health, in the Yarmouk district of west-central Baghdad, an Interior Ministry source said.
BAGHDAD - Gunmen in a speeding car opened fire at a police checkpoint, killing a policeman and wounding two others in the Shaab district of northern Baghdad, police said.
KIRKUK - A roadside bomb killed three people and wounded another in the south-western outskirts of Kirkuk, 250 km (155 miles) north of Baghdad, police said.
MOSUL - Gunmen killed an off-duty soldier in the eastern outskirts of Mosul, 390 km (240 miles) north of Baghdad, police said.
MOSUL - Gunmen opened fire at a police checkpoint and wounded a policeman in western Mosul, police said.
(Compiled by Baghdad bureau)
AMMAN At least 15 people died in air strikes on the rebel-held Syrian city of Idlib on Tuesday, in some of the heaviest raids there in months, residents and a rescue worker said.
PARIS The suspect arrested by police for attacking soldiers near the entrance to the Louvre museum in Paris on Friday has started to talk to investigators after initially refusing to speak, a judiciary source said on Tuesday.
BUCHAREST President Klaus Iohannis said on Tuesday the Social Democrat government had caused a crisis in Romania with a graft decree that prompted hundreds of thousands of people to protest, but he did not want to topple the cabinet or hold a snap election.