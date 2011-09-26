Following are security developments in Iraq as of 1:20 p.m. British time on Monday.

BAGHDAD - Gunmen using silenced weapons killed Mohammed Ali, office manager of the Minister of Health, in the Yarmouk district of west-central Baghdad, an Interior Ministry source said.

BAGHDAD - Gunmen in a speeding car opened fire at a police checkpoint, killing a policeman and wounding two others in the Shaab district of northern Baghdad, police said.

KIRKUK - A roadside bomb killed three people and wounded another in the south-western outskirts of Kirkuk, 250 km (155 miles) north of Baghdad, police said.

MOSUL - Gunmen killed an off-duty soldier in the eastern outskirts of Mosul, 390 km (240 miles) north of Baghdad, police said.

MOSUL - Gunmen opened fire at a police checkpoint and wounded a policeman in western Mosul, police said.

(Compiled by Baghdad bureau)