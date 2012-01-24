Suicide bomb in market in Somalia capital kills 39
MOGADISHU A car bomb ripped through a market in Mogadishu on Sunday, killing 39 people and injuring around 50, a local official said, days after Somalia elected a new president.
Following are security developments in Iraq as of 0700 GMT on Tuesday.
BAGHDAD - Two car bombs killed 10 people and wounded 38 others in Baghdad's northeastern Shi'ite district of Sadr City, police and hospital sources said.
JALAWLA - A sticky bomb attached to a police officer's vehicle exploded and wounded him on Monday in Jalawla, 115 km (70 miles) northeast of Baghdad, police said.
BAQUBA - A mortar round landed near a police station and wounded child late on Monday in a village near the city of Baquba, 65 km (40 miles) northwest of Baghdad, a police source said.
TUZ KHURMATO - A sticky bomb attached to a car carrying a member of the government-backed Sahwa militia exploded and killed him late on Monday in the town of Tuz Khurmato, 170 km north of Baghdad, police said.
(Compiled by Baghdad bureau)
BOGOTA An explosion near Bogota's bullring injured at least 31 people, most of them police officers as they prepared for protests in Colombia's capital on Sunday, the mayor's office said.
ABU DHABI U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis on Sunday distanced himself from President Donald Trump's assessment of the media as "the enemy of the American people," saying during his first trip to the Middle East that he had no problems with the press.