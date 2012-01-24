Following are security developments in Iraq as of 0700 GMT on Tuesday.

BAGHDAD - Two car bombs killed 10 people and wounded 38 others in Baghdad's northeastern Shi'ite district of Sadr City, police and hospital sources said.

JALAWLA - A sticky bomb attached to a police officer's vehicle exploded and wounded him on Monday in Jalawla, 115 km (70 miles) northeast of Baghdad, police said.

BAQUBA - A mortar round landed near a police station and wounded child late on Monday in a village near the city of Baquba, 65 km (40 miles) northwest of Baghdad, a police source said.

TUZ KHURMATO - A sticky bomb attached to a car carrying a member of the government-backed Sahwa militia exploded and killed him late on Monday in the town of Tuz Khurmato, 170 km north of Baghdad, police said.

