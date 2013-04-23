German police shut shopping mall over fears of attack
ESSEN, Germany German police sealed off and closed a shopping mall in the heart of the western city of Essen on Saturday after the security services warned of a possible terrorist attack.
BAGHDAD Iraq's cabinet on Tuesday agreed to hold provincial elections in the Sunni majority provinces of Anbar and Nineveh on July 4, following an earlier decision to postpone voting there because of security concerns.
Iraqis across most of the country voted for provincial councils on Saturday in their first ballot since U.S. troops left the country.
Results are still pending, but the outcome will be a key measure of Iraq's political stability before parliamentary elections next year.
The council of ministers decided to hold elections in the two Sunni-dominated provinces in July unless the security situation improved in which case the date could be reviewed again, a cabinet statement said.
The suspension increased tensions within Iraqi Sunni communities who have been protesting since December in weekly demonstrations against what they perceive as their sect's alienation by the Shi'ite-led government.
(Reporting by Aseel Kami; Editing by Patrick Markey and Mike Collett-White)
BEIRUT Syrian President Bashar al-Assad said U.S. forces in Syria were "invaders" and he had yet to see "anything concrete" emerge from U.S. President Donald Trump's vow to prioritise the fight against Islamic State.
PARIS France's far-left presidential candidate Jean-Luc Melenchon said on Saturday he had secured the 500 endorsements from elected officials needed in order to run in the election.