KIRKUK, Iraq Oil production from a major oilfield near Iraq's northern city of Kirkuk was completely halted on Saturday after a pipeline leak, but exports to Turkey were not affected, according to oil officials.

The leak occurred in an ageing section of a pipeline carrying crude from Bai Hassan oilfield, which produces around 150,000 barrels per day (bpd), to the main crude processing facility, officials at the state-run North Oil Company (NOC) said.

The output halt did not affect exports via the Kirkuk-Ceyhan line, they said.

"We are working to replace the damaged section of the pipeline and expect to resume production from Bai Hassan within 48 hours," one oil official said.

Crude oil flows from the OPEC member to Turkey on the Kirkuk-Ceyhan pipeline have been repeatedly disrupted this year due to militant attacks.

The bulk of Iraq's oil is exported from southern terminals. Around a quarter of exports - just below 400,000 bpd - are pumped through the Kirkuk pipeline to Ceyhan in Turkey.

